Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel to Star in Fox Country Music Drama Series 'Monarch'

By Joe Otterson
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the series, the Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband, Albie, Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.

www.middletownpress.com

