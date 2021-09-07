Bitcoin Becomes Legal Tender in El Salvador Today

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Solana (SOL/USD) Prices, Charts, and Analysis. Bitcoin breaks above resistance and eyes further gains. Solana hits yet another all-time high. El Salvador is now the first country to recognize Bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the US dollar, with each citizen given $30 worth of Bitcoin in a special electronic wallet called Chivo. The new law states that merchants must accept payment in Bitcoin - along with USD - while bills can be paid via over 200 newly installed kiosks. The government also announced that it has bought 400 Bitcoin already and will be looking to buy more. To celebrate El Salvador’s ‘Bitcoin Day’ a host of users on a range of media channels, including Reddit and Twitter, are asking everyone to buy $30 worth of Bitcoin to show solidarity with the country.

