Bitcoin Becomes Legal Tender in El Salvador Today

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Salvador officially made Bitcoin a legal tender currency on Tuesday, September 7, the first country to do so. This move comes into effect three months after its parliament passed the vote. The big advantage Bitcoin will have for these economies is that they will not have any debt to...

www.macobserver.com

Related
codelist.biz

No taxes in El Salvador

The government of El Salvador wants to exempt investors from capital gains tax and income tax on Bitcoin (BTC), a legal adviser to the president said. Javier Argueta, a legal advisor to President Nayib Bukele, wants to attract foreign investors with substantial Bitcoin tax breaks, Agence France-Presse reported in September.
INCOME TAX
investing.com

Law Decoded: The aftermath of El Salvador's pioneering move, Sept. 6-13

Too much is happening in the realm of crypto policy and regulation to leave the biggest developments of each week without a roundup and at least some conceptual reflection. Starting today, we are getting back to decoding crypto law and everything around it that is worth decoding. Eyeballs galore will...
POLITICS
International Business Times

El Salvador President Says Half A Million Using New Bitcoin Wallet

There are now more than half a million people using El Salvador's bitcoin wallet, President Nayib Bukele announced. The country of 6.6 million people this month became the first to adopt bitcoin as legal tender alongside the US dollar, which has been the official currency for two decades. "We currently...
AMERICAS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Lightning Adoption Propelling Bitcoin Usage In El Salvador And Beyond

The bitcoin capacity of the Lightning Network, Bitcoin’s layer-2 scaling solution, keeps hitting new all-time highs every week. The network now houses over 2,400 BTC in more than 73,000 channels. Since bitcoin officially became a legal tender in El Salvador on September 7, Lightning saw almost 2,000 new channels opened and 100 additional bitcoin stored in them.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador
zycrypto.com

El Salvador Blazed As A Trendsetter For National Crypto Adoption By Cardano’s Hoskinson

El Salvador has set the tone and other nations to follow suit reckons Charles Hoskinson on the country’s new Bitcoin law. It’s no longer news that El Salvador has integrated Bitcoin as a national currency. The country has been the talk of Crypto-twitter for the most part of this year following the legalization of Bitcoin as legal tender. Many crypto proponents have been airing bullish opinions on the possible outcome of the move in the long term.
CURRENCIES
cryptoslate.com

El Salvador reportedly grants tax exemptions for Bitcoin (BTC) investors

In a move aimed towards attracting investors, authorities in El Salvador are reportedly set to exempt them from all forms of capital gains and income tax related to Bitcoin. Indications regarding this move began to gain wave following an announcement by one of the country’s Presidential Legal Counsel. Tax exemptions...
INCOME TAX
zycrypto.com

Amid Staunch Criticism, President Bukele Reveals El Salvador’s Bitcoin Wallet Will Be Working 100% In Coming Days

El Salvador’s Chivo wallet issues 95% resolved. Critics of the country’s Bitcoin adoption point out the wallet flaws as indicators of deeper problems. The country’s government is however determined to prove doubters wrong. Yesterday, El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele revealed that 95% of the technical issues the country’s official Bitcoin...
PERSONAL FINANCE
bitcoinmagazine.com

El Salvador’s Chivo Wallet Saw 500,000 Registrations In One Week

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has shared updated information on the state-owned bitcoin and dollar wallet Chivo on Twitter, as well as some news regarding the country’s work towards facilitating BTC usage and exchange. Bukele disclosed that there are 200 Chivo bitcoin ATMs up and running in the...
TECHNOLOGY
cryptocoingossip.com

El Salvador to Establish Bitcoin Tax Exemptions for Foreign Investors

Foreign investors will be exempt from tax on their bitcoin profits in El Salvador, according to a legal adviser for the government. The government of El Salvador has said that foreign investors will be exempt from taxes on bitcoin profits. A government adviser disclosed the information on Sept 10, which is a development that further incentivizes entrepreneurs and investors to enter the nation.
ECONOMY
bitcoinist.com

Latin America, Tipping Point: Mexico Doesn’t Understand, Brazilians Want Bitcoin

Do Latin America ‘s unique characteristics put the continent in position to adopt cryptocurrencies before the rest of the world? Or is El Salvador an isolated case? In Latin America, Tipping Point we’ll select the area’s most important headlines and summarize them in a few sentences and quotes. This is the jam-packed news compilation you were looking for.
ECONOMY
DailyFx

Bitcoin (BTC) Becomes Legal Tender in El Salvador, Solana (SOL) Continues to Surge Higher

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Solana (SOL/USD) Prices, Charts, and Analysis. Bitcoin breaks above resistance and eyes further gains. Solana hits yet another all-time high. El Salvador is now the first country to recognize Bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the US dollar, with each citizen given $30 worth of Bitcoin in a special electronic wallet called Chivo. The new law states that merchants must accept payment in Bitcoin - along with USD - while bills can be paid via over 200 newly installed kiosks. The government also announced that it has bought 400 Bitcoin already and will be looking to buy more. To celebrate El Salvador’s ‘Bitcoin Day’ a host of users on a range of media channels, including Reddit and Twitter, are asking everyone to buy $30 worth of Bitcoin to show solidarity with the country.
CURRENCIES
The Independent

