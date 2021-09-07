Boost Your Brain Health with These Key Nutrients

Brewing and drinking a few cups of coffee might already be a part of your daily routine, but if it's not, now's the time to reconsider your morning beverage routine. According to a new study, there are actually major health benefits associated with consuming up to three cups of coffee each day. Per CNN, recent research debuted at the European Society of Cardiology annual stated that those who drink between half a cup to three cups of coffee each day lessened their risk of developing heart disease and dying from from heart disease and stroke than those who didn't drink this beverage at all.

