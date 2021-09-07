CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kern County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern County Desert by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 20:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern County Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105 to 110 degrees. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Kern County Desert. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 19:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING High temperatures will slowly lower through the remainder of the week. Excessive heat warning will be allowed to expire at 8 pm PDT/MST.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 19:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING High temperatures will slowly lower through the remainder of the week. Excessive heat warning will be allowed to expire at 8 pm PDT/MST.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-15 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations; Sweetwater County, Rock Springs BLM, Flaming Gorge NRA; Upper Green River Basin, Rock Springs BLM FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279. In West Central WY Fire Zone....278. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 11 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Porter County. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian Wells, CA
Kern County, CA
Cars
County
Kern County, CA
Local
California Cars
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Marinette County, Southern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 03:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Marinette County; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Marinette and southern Oconto Counties through 415 AM CDT At 342 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Crivitz to 7 miles south of Pound to 11 miles northeast of Pulaski. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Crivitz around 350 AM CDT. Marinette around 405 AM CDT. Menominee around 410 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Cullen, Stiles, Middle Inlet, County Line, Mcallister, Harmony, Peshtigo, Lena, Loomis and Porterfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-15 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Northern Carbon, Ferris-Seminoe-Shirley Mountains; Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland; North Laramie Range, Medicine Bow NF; Sierra Madre Range, Medicine Bow NF; Snowy Range, Medicine Bow NF; Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING WEDNESDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 303, 304, 305, 306, 307, AND 308 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301.Fire weather zone 302.Fire weather zone 303.Fire weather zone 304.Fire weather zone 305.Fire weather zone 306.Fire weather zone 307.Fire weather zone 308. * WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent * HAINES...5 to 6 * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Casper Mountain, East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-15 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Casper Mountain; East Wind River Mountains, South Shoshone NF; Granite, Green, Ferris, Rattlesnake Mountains; Natrona County, Casper BLM; Owl Creek Mountains; South Bighorn Mountains; Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zones...280...283...285...288...289...300. In North Central WY Fire Zone....287. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Johnson...Washakie. In Southwest WY...Sweetwater. In West Central WY...Sublette. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 9 percent. * TEMPERATURES: In the lower to middle 80s.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 18:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-13 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Calhoun The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 645 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Port Oconnor, Matagorda Island State Park and Indianola. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Wells Valley#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Waves building to 3 to 6 feet this evening. High wave action is expected to build behind the thunderstorm chances this evening and continue into early Wednesday morning.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 03:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Broome A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Broome and northeastern Susquehanna Counties through 415 AM EDT At 345 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Johnson City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Kirkwood, Conklin, Maine, Sanford, Susquehanna and Deposit. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between 1 and 6. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 67 North and 83. Interstate 88 between 1 and 4. Pennsylvania Interstate 81 near 230. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 03:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Susquehanna A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Broome and northeastern Susquehanna Counties through 415 AM EDT At 345 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Johnson City, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Kirkwood, Conklin, Maine, Sanford, Susquehanna and Deposit. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between 1 and 6. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 67 North and 83. Interstate 88 between 1 and 4. Pennsylvania Interstate 81 near 230. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 03:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of up to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles, except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable to be driven on the beach. This includes locations north of Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach erosion is expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
India
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 04:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay Patchy Dense Fog Across The Region This Morning Patchy dense fog continues to develop across the region this morning, with the most dense fog currently along area river valleys and other bodies of water. If driving in these locations be prepared for reduced visibility of less that 1 mile at times. Use caution while driving by slowing down and allowing for extra spacing between vehicles. This fog is expected to lift by 9 to 10 AM.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 04:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Marquette Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Delta, southeastern Marquette, western Schoolcraft and Alger Counties through 530 AM EDT At 445 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Presque Isle to 8 miles north of Watson. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Trenary around 500 AM EDT. Chatham around 505 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Au Train, Munising, Grand Island, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and Miners Castle. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Waves building to 3 to 6 feet this evening. High wave action is expected to build behind the thunderstorm chances this evening and continue into early Wednesday morning.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 04:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Southern Schoolcraft BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous swimming conditions are due to high wave action and strong rip currents. * WHERE...Southern Schoolcraft County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...High wave action and dangerous currents will lead to life threatening swimming conditions. Waves in rapid succession can tire swimmers quickly. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Current related fatalities and rescues in the past have occurred due to similar wave conditions at locations listed below: For Southern Schoolcraft County: Near Lakeview Park and Seul Choix Point.
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Aransas Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 01:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aransas Islands TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT STORM SURGE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 2-4 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Around high tide - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against life-threatening storm surge of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Flood preparations and ordered evacuations should be complete. Evacuees should be in shelters well away from storm surge flooding. - ACT: Remain sheltered in a safe location. Do not venture outside. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little or no potential for flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little or no potential for flooding rain. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations are needed to protect against flooding rain at this time. - ACT: Monitor for changes to the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from flooding rain. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/srh/tropical?office=crp
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Juneau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adams; Juneau A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Juneau and northern Adams Counties through 315 AM CDT At 248 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Necedah, or 18 miles northwest of Friendship, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Necedah, New Rome, Strongs Prairie, Big Flats, Colburn, Finley, and New Miner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adams A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Juneau and northern Adams Counties through 315 AM CDT At 248 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Necedah, or 18 miles northwest of Friendship, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Necedah, New Rome, Strongs Prairie, Big Flats, Colburn, Finley, and New Miner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy