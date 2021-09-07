CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County; Foggy Bottom; Fresno; Merced and Madera; San Joaquin Confluence; Southern Kings County; Tulare County; West Side Hills; Western San Joaquin Valley; Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 100 to 106 degrees. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM PDT each day through Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
County
Tulare County, CA
County
Madera County, CA
City
Madera, CA
County
Kern County, CA
City
Merced, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Fresno, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
County
Kings County, CA
The Associated Press

Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases among inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Foggy Bottom#Heat Advisory#Coastal Range

Comments / 0

Community Policy