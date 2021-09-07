Heat Advisory issued for Bakersfield, Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Eastern San Joaquin Valley in Kern County; Foggy Bottom; Fresno; Merced and Madera; San Joaquin Confluence; Southern Kings County; Tulare County; West Side Hills; Western San Joaquin Valley; Western San Joaquin Valley in Kern County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High temperatures 100 to 106 degrees. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Range. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM PDT each day through Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.