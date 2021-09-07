CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

ICRISAT’s plant health researchers mine genes to defend chickpea against a deadly pathogen

cgiar.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn their battle against dry root rot (DRR) of chickpea, a devastating fungal disease emerging as a major threat in India, researchers at ICRISAT have recently zeroed in on a few promising set of genes that play a key role in the plant’s defense. The team led by Dr Mamta Sharma, who in their previous findings had affirmed the role of abiotic stresses in DRR incidence, have now explained the phenomenon at the molecular level. The team has found the involvement of endochitinase and PR-3-type chitinase (CHI III) genes in delaying the progression of DRR.

www.cgiar.org

Comments / 0

Related
technologynetworks.com

Plant Bulbs a Mixing Pot for Drug-Resistant Pathogens

Just when we thought it was safe to go to the local garden center, researchers from Japan have discovered that fungicide-resistant strains of a nasty pathogen have been getting up to no good among the tulip bulbs. In a study published in August in Environmental Microbiology researchers from the University...
GARDENING
Daily Evergreen

Researchers redefine gene involved with DNA repair

WSU researchers discovered a gene involved in repairing genetic pathways that can lead to cancerous conditions, neurological defects and cause aging. The gene — named ELOF1 — was discovered 20 years ago in humans. It was solely recognized for its role in transcribing DNA. The WSU research team is the first to recognize its role in repairing damaged DNA from UV radUnaiation, said Kathir Selvam, postdoctoral researcher with the WSU School of Molecular Biosciences.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New research on electrical signal transduction in tomato plants

Electrical signals commonly occur in plants in response to various environmental changes and have a dominant function in plant acclimation. Recently, a research team from Zhejiang University in China published new findings on electrical signal transduction during herbivory or wounding in tomato plants. The study can be found in the open access journal Frontiers of Agricultural Science and Engineering (FASE), which is published by Higher Education Press.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mamta Sharma
Phys.org

Researchers discover how plants can respond to threats

Plants are constantly exposed to adverse environmental influences and attacks, for example from pest infestation. An international team of researchers led by Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU) has now described a central part of the signal mechanism used by plants to respond to threats and thus initiate a defense response in unaffected parts of the plant. In the current edition of the journal Science Advances, they describe the role played by the protein MSL10, among others.
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

People's connection to nature examined in public health research

Feeling connected to nature or the environment is important for health, and new public health research from the Thompson School of Social Work & Public Health at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa examines how these feelings of connection can be measured. Such measurements are important because health research relies...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Research aims to prevent deadly environmental disasters involving mine waste

New research will help mining companies better understand the negative societal and environmental impacts of mine-waste disasters, known as tailings flows, and hopefully avoid them. Researchers created a database as part of a study that presents the first global picture of the occurrence rates, behaviors and physical impacts of tailings...
INDUSTRY
cell.com

A devil's bargain with transposable elements in plant pathogens

Many filamentous pathogens have compartmentalized genomes with gene-rich and gene-poor regions where genes involved in virulence (i.e., effectors) are often located near TEs. TEs govern the regulation of effector genes in TE-rich compartments through epigenetic effects. This enables tight regulatory timing with the plant infection but incurs long-term risks to host genome integrity. We refer to this as the devil's bargain of the plant pathogens.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pathogens#Chickpea#Plant#Fungus#Icrisat#Drr
findlay.edu

Goldenseal Plant Leads to Golden Research Opportunity

University of Findlay’s Dana Emmert, Ph.D., assistant professor of chemistry, is leading a research project studying the medicinal components in a plant native to the Appalachian region known as the goldenseal plant. Working with Emmert on this project is Cassandra Morefield, senior forensic biology student. Morefield expressed that she is...
WILDLIFE
bizneworleans.com

Tulane Researchers Develop Inhaled Vaccine Against Bacterial Pneumonia

NEW ORLEANS – From Tulane University:. Researchers at Tulane University School of Medicine have developed an inhaled vaccine against Klebsiella pneumoniae, a bacterium that can cause pneumonia in hospital settings. The vaccine was able to protect mice against several strains of the bacteria, according to a new study published in Science Immunology.
SCIENCE
gmu.edu

Mason researcher offers guidance on RSV and other respiratory pathogens

Now that most public school districts have resumed in-person instruction, those in health care are beginning to see increases in pediatric admissions due to COVID-19 and other respiratory pathogens and are bracing for surges, according to Amira Albert Roess, professor of global health and epidemiology in George Mason University’s College of Health and Human Services.
FAIRFAX, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Science
mit.edu

Researchers design sensors to rapidly detect plant hormones

Researchers from the Disruptive and Sustainable Technologies for Agricultural Precision (DiSTAP) interdisciplinary research group of the Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART), MIT’s research enterprise in Singapore, and their local collaborators from Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory (TLL) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU), have developed the first-ever nanosensor to enable rapid testing of synthetic auxin plant hormones. The novel nanosensors are safer and less tedious than existing techniques for testing plants’ response to compounds such as herbicide, and can be transformative in improving agricultural production and our understanding of plant growth.
SINGAPORE
Scientist

Researchers Uncover New Families of Gene-Editing Enzymes

By analyzing microbial genomes, researchers have found what may be evolutionary ancestors of the Cas9 enzyme that snips out bits of DNA during CRISPR genome editing, according to a study published last week in Science. According to Nature, the role of the microbial IscB protein family was unknown prior to...
SCIENCE
Newswise

UCLA Health researchers to study the impact of stress on health

Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Sept. 3, 2021) -- Researchers at UCLA Health have been awarded $3 million from the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research (OPR) to develop a statewide stress surveillance system and establish a network of physicians and scientists to study how stress impacts the body and what can be done to increase resiliency.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

How a gene-silencing jab for cholesterol could transform health

Even before the pandemic, Britain had a problem with high cholesterol – with two in five adults suffering from it, and heart disease our second biggest killer after cancer. A year and a half of sedentary living, takeaways and daily drinking, combined with thousands of missed health check-ups, won’t have helped.
HEALTH
Kiss 103.1 FM

“I Treated My Asthma With a Plant-Based Diet.” Here’s What the Research Says

The list of medical conditions that could benefit from a switch to a plant-based diet seems to be growing, and asthma, the chronic respiratory condition, is also getting a good hard look from researchers around the globe. I have suffered from serious asthma and switching to a plant-based diet helped me, so looking into foods that trigger asthma, and possible dietary changes to help reduce asthma symptoms is a topic that's personal to me.
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover a gene that controls the severity of colon cancer

Regulatory T cells (TReg) are essential to regulating the immune system. However, there are several different types of TReg cells, and scientists are only now beginning to differentiate among them and understand their functions and roles. Researchers from Purdue University, including Majid Kazemian, an assistant professor of biochemistry and computer...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy