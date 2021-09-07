Road to Brandweek: How Campbell Snacks Plans to Evolve With Its Customers

Surge in need to deliver bug-free software within short turnaround time, increase in investment on testing processes, and rise in adoption of automation in software development are some of the key factors that accelerate the growth of the global bug tracking software market. The North America region dominated the market, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market in 2018. On the other hand, the small enterprises segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bug tracking software market was pegged at $218.22 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $601.64 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments including top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO