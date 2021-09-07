CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

XnView 2.50.1

By Razvan Serea News Reporter Neowin
Neowin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXnView is freeware software that allows you to view and convert graphic files. It's very fast and easy to use. But more importantly it supports more than 500 graphics formats!. Multipage TIFF, Animated GIF, Animated ICO support. Image IPTC, EXIF metadata support. EXIF auto rotation support. IPTC editing. Resize, rotate,...

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

Related
Neowin

FastStone Capture 9.7

FastStone Capture is a powerful, lightweight, yet full-featuredscreen capture tool and screen video recorder. It allows you to easily capture and annotate anything on the screen including windows, objects, menus, full screen, rectangular / freehand / fixed regions as well as scrolling windows / web pages. It also allows you to record all screen activities including onscreen changes, speech from microphone, mouse movements and clicks into highly compressed video files. You can choose to send captures to editor, file, clipboard, printer, email, Word / PowerPoint document or upload them to your website. Editing tools include annotating (texts, arrowed lines, highlights), resizing, cropping, sharpening, watermarking, applying edge effects and many more. Other features include image scanning, global hotkeys, automatic filename generation, support for external editors, a color picker, a screen magnifier, a screen crosshair and a screen ruler.
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Google Web Designer 14.0.0.0820

Create engaging, interactive HTML5-based designs and motion graphics that can run on any device. Google Web Designer is an advanced web application that's built with HTML5 which lets you design and build HTML5 advertisements and other web content using an integrated visual and code interface. Using Google Web Designer's design view you can create content using drawing tools, text, and 3D objects, and you can animate objects on a timeline. Once you're done creating your content, Google Web Designer outputs clean human-readable HTML5, CSS3, and Javascript.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

ActivePresenter 8.5.2

ActivePresenter is a screen recording, video editing, and eLearning authoring tool with a range variety of powerful features, helping you to capture screen and edit captured videos in a matter of minutes. Create professional screencasts that contain stunning annotations and effects, high-resolution graphics, videos, and voiceovers. You can capture any...
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Postbox 7.0.49

Postbox is a slick, modern-looking email client that provides a rich set of tools to help you get more from your messages. Postbox helps you make the most of your email, offering powerful new ways to find, use, and view email messages and content, organize your work life, and get stuff done.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Software#Xnview#Windows Installer#Multipage Tiff#Ico#Image Iptc#Exif#Lossless Rotate#Dcx#Ldf Rrb#Twain Wia#Drag Drop#Xnview Website
Neowin

Save 98% off this Ultimate Arduino Coding Power Course Bundle

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 98% off this Ultimate Arduino Coding Power Course Bundle. Start a career in coding and programming with 13 courses and 59 hours of content on Arduino, Raspberry Pi, ROS1, and ROS2. This...
COMPUTERS
Neowin

doPDF 11.2.187

DoPDF installs itself as a virtual PDF printer driver so after a successful installation will appear in your Printers and Faxes list. To convert to PDF, you just have to print the document to doPDF, the free pdf converter. Open a document (with Microsoft Word, WordPad, NotePad or any other software), choose Print and select doPDF. It will ask you where to save the PDF file and when finished, the PDF file will be automatically opened in your default PDF viewer.
SOFTWARE
howtogeek.com

How to Turn On and Use Remote Desktop on Windows 11

Want to use your Windows 11 desktop in another room inside your home? Instead of walking there, you can remotely access it from your phone or tablet. But first, you need to enable Remote Desktop on your computer. How Remote Desktop Works. You can use the Remote Desktop feature in...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Neowin

Ventoy 1.0.52

Ventoy is an open source tool to create bootable USB drive for ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)/EFI files. With Ventoy, you don't need to format the disk over and over, you just need to copy the ISO/WIM/IMG/VHD(x)EFI files to the USB drive and boot them directly. You can copy many files at a time and ventoy will give you a boot menu to select them. Both Legacy BIOS and UEFI are supported in the same way. Most type of OS supported (Windows/WinPE/Linux/Unix/Vmware/Xen...)
SOFTWARE
Neowin

PowerToys 0.46.0 Experimental adds Video Conference Mute utility and some fixes

PowerToys is Microsoft's open source project that offers a collection of nifty tools that people can use to customize the Windows 10 UI and experience to their liking. As we know, depending upon feedback and general stability, some of the utilities also make their way to the OS. A prominent example of this is Snap Layouts and Snap Groups in Windows 11 which borrow heavily from the FanzyZones tool in PowerToys.
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Defender Control 2.0

Since Vista, Windows Defender is included with Windows . But… if you are already running something that provides great anti-malware protection, Windows Defender will probably wasting precious resources , there’s no need to have more than one application running at a time. The problem with all Defender versions in Windows...
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Free Download: 101 Best Excel Tips & Tricks guide

Thanks to our partners, you can request your free guide. Do it now before the offer expires. The BEST Microsoft Excel Tips & Tricks EVER, ranging from Formatting, Macros, Formulas, Tables, Pivot Tables, Working with Data plus Many More!. Easy to Read Step by Step Guide with Color Screenshots PLUS...
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Closer Look: Virtual Desktops in Windows 11

The general rollout of Windows 11 is less than a month away now, which means that the Insider builds that we see - at least in the Beta Channel - are very close to what we can expect to roll out on October 5. Although we have covered some of the major features in the past, we feel that it is valuable to our readers to take a deeper dive into some specific functionalities and changes present in Windows 11 and see how they stack up against those present in Windows 10.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Use Split Screen Mode on Chromebook

Chromebooks tend to have small screens. Wouldn't it be nice to lay out windows side-by-side? You can split the screen on your Chromebook. But it's not as simple as it sounds. To tile a window on the left or right of your screen, you can drag and drop it. Just grab the window using the menu bar and drag it to the left or right edge of your screen.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

A Simple Guide to Using Structures in C

A struct (or structure) is a mixed data type in C. You can use it to store variables in different types. The struct type is comparable to classes in object-oriented programming. Sometimes you may need to assign values to objects with the same properties. Instead of creating multiple variables for these objects in your C program, you can define them in a struct.
COMPUTERS
winbuzzer.com

Windows 11 ISO Preview Build 22454 Brings Small Improvements

Microsoft is rolling out its latest Windows 11 ISO image preview build. Specifically, the company is boosting the platform to build 22454 for users who want to do a completely fresh install. The update has been available since yesterday and adds a couple of changes, a host of fixes, and confirms plenty of known issues.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

5 Advanced Tips on Python Sequences

Notes from Fluent Python by Luciano Ramalho. “66% of data scientists are applying Python daily.” — src If you’re in that 66%, this post is for you. We’re going to cover the major takeaways from chapter 2 of Fluent Python by Luciano Ramalho, which covers sequences e.g. lists, tuples, etc.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Neowin

Mirillis Action! 4.21.4

Action! screen recorder allows streaming and real-time recording of Windows desktop in a superb HD video quality. With Action! you can record and stream your gameplay, web player videos, record music, capture screenshots, add webcams, microphone commentary... and more. Mirillis Action! gives you Greenscreen Mode. Now you can cut out...
COMPUTERS
Neowin

Google announces Private Compute Core Services for deeper network and ML model isolation

Back when it announced Android 12 in May, Google also announced Private Compute Core. This is an open-source initiative that offers a sandboxed and secure environment that isolates services like Smart Reply, Now Playing, and Live Caption from the rest of the OS and apps. The idea is to keep your data private to your device and utilize the cloud in a privacy-preserving manner. Now, Google has further enhanced this initiative with Private Compute Core Services.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy