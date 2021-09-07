XnView 2.50.1

The general rollout of Windows 11 is less than a month away now, which means that the Insider builds that we see - at least in the Beta Channel - are very close to what we can expect to roll out on October 5. Although we have covered some of the major features in the past, we feel that it is valuable to our readers to take a deeper dive into some specific functionalities and changes present in Windows 11 and see how they stack up against those present in Windows 10.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO