Liberty, MO

Church volunteers find way to Lillian Schumacher Elementary

By Kellie Houx kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com
mycouriertribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIBERTY — Congregation members of Second Baptist Church of Liberty took to the community to put their faith into action with an annual Serve Sunday event. This year, the outreach spread to more than 20 service projects, including efforts at Hillcrest Hope, Arthur’s Hill Park, Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary, In As Much Ministry and Lillian Schumacher Elementary. In addition, around 20 people from the church created 44 care packages for first responders and medical staff at area hospitals and medical facilities.

www.mycouriertribune.com

Missouri Society
City
Liberty, MO
Liberty, MO
Society
