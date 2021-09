The Kelly Walsh volleyball program has been one of the state's strongest in recent years and the Trojans have a very good team for 2021. Last season, they finished 2nd at the state tournament and for the team to get to the promised land this season, they'll have to overcome a powerful Laramie squad. The Trojans lost to Laramie 25-15 and 25-20 in the championship match in the Gillette tournament over the weekend. So we got a pretty good idea of who the top teams were in 4A.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO