Mother gives birth outside of South Trail Fire station

FORT MYERS, Fla. — South Trail firefighters had quite the surprise on Tuesday morning when a mother delivered her baby outside of their station.

Just before 8 a.m., a mother delivered her son in her car just outside of the station, located at Sophomore Lane and Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers.

Firefighters rushed to the car and found the mother holding her child, doing her best to keep him safe and stimulate him to cry, the fire department said in a Facebook post.

The firefighters, who are also paramedics and EMTs, quickly gave medical aid to the mother and her son and got them ready to go to the hospital.

“We wish mom and son the best of luck, we are so thankful our fire station was right there when you needed us the most,” the fire department wrote.