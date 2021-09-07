'Amazing' Southwestern Ontario trucker finally retires – at 90

A couple we’ll call Geoff and Margie, ages 54 and 39, live in Alberta. Both work for government institutions and have defined-benefit pensions that limit what they can save in RRSPs. They are raising a two-year-old son. They bring home $10,500 per month from their combined salaries, which seems like a good after-tax income, but the reality is that it barely pays for many years of post-graduate study and the income that had to be postponed while they got their Ph.D.s. As a result, they feel left behind. They drive an older car with an estimated value of $8,000. In mid-life, their net worth is $607,200, approximately half of which is the $295,000 equity they hold in their $590,000 condo. They would like to buy a $900,000 house, but even that move would be restrained by their mortgage. They worry that spending now could cripple their retirement, which could start in as little as six years.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO