'Amazing' Southwestern Ontario trucker finally retires – at 90

By Calvi Leon
wiartonecho.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSixty-six years, more than 14 million kilometres and a whole lot of memories. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. That’s one way to sum up Peter Klassen’s epic career as a commercial truck driver. In mid-August, the 90-year-old did his last run after 20 years...

