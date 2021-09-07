Wildlife officials update fire restrictions in numerous Montana counties
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Wildlife officials updated fire restrictions in numerous southwest Montana counties on land regulated by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. According to a release from FWP, fire restrictions have been lifted on FWP land in Deer Lodge, Granite, Gallatin and Park counties. Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in place on FWP land in Madison, Beaverhead, Silver Bow, Jefferson and Lewis and Clark counties.www.khq.com
Comments / 0