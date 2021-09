The big prize is on the line this week as the PGA Tour's top 30 players vie for the coveted trophy and $15 million when the 2021 Tour Championship tees off Thursday at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Patrick Cantlay starts the staggered-scoring event at 10-under par as the top player in the 2021 FedEx Cup Playoffs standings, followed by Tony Finau (-8), Bryson DeChambeau (-7), Jon Rahm (-6) and Cameron Smith (-5). Cantlay beat DeChambeau on the sixth playoff hole at the BMW Championship on Sunday, and DeChambeau will be seeking redemption as he and the field try to close the gap on Cantlay. Caesars Sportsbook lists Cantlay as the 7-2 favorite in its latest 2021 Tour Championship golf odds, followed closely by Rahm (4-1), DeChambeau (5-1) and Finau (7-1).

GOLF ・ 13 DAYS AGO