CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

CDC adds two popular island getaways to 'very high' Covid-19 travel risk list

By Forrest Brown
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two tropical islands half a world apart and popular with tourists -- Jamaica in the Caribbean and Sri Lanka in South Asia -- are now among the highest-risk destinations for travelers.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 2

Related
CNN

How Europe's doors are slamming shut for Americans

(CNN) — It was too good to last. While summer saw much of Europe open up to American visitors, offering them the chance to fulfill lockdown dreams of eating gelato in Italy or touring the art museums of Paris, the season's end has brought with it new restrictions, and the doors to the continent begin to close.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

George W. Bush just threw a whole lot of shade at Donald Trump

(CNN) — The man who was president during the attacks of September 11, 2001, used a speech commemorating the 20th anniversary of that terrible day to call out the "malign force" coursing through the country thanks to the presidency (and post-presidency) of Donald Trump and offered an alternative vision for his party and the country.
POTUS
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Travel Advisories#Getty Images#The Us#Tass#Peloponnese#Covid#Turks#Level 3#Level 4 To#Cnn Com
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You're Banned From These 5 Popular Destinations

Earlier this summer, when vaccination rates were high and COVID cases were lower, it seemed like the world was opening up again. Bars and restaurants returned to in-person dining, wedding venues started booking events, concerts were back on, and people reconnected with friends and family they hadn't seen in months. The new relaxation of restrictions may have even had you excitedly making travel plans, another activity that was ground to a halt due to the pandemic. However, you'll need to do some research before you book your flights. As vaccination rates have slowed and cases have surged to new heights, the situation in the U.S. has worsened and now, many popular destinations are limiting tourism to vaccinated travelers only. Read on to find out where you can't go if you're unvaccinated.
TRAVEL
CNBC

Why are Covid cases so high when millions are fully vaccinated? Blame the delta variant, experts say

The number of Covid cases being recorded daily in the West remains high, and even resembles earlier peaks at different points, or Covid waves, during the pandemic. The high numbers of cases remains attributable to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant, which usurped previous variants that themselves were more infectious than the original strain of Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

You Must Take a COVID Test Before Going Here—Even If You're Vaccinated

Getting vaccinated against COVID has become more than just an essential way to protect yourself against the virus—it also allows you to bypass many of the pandemic restrictions still in place. From concerts to sporting events to live theater, unvaccinated individuals have been required to get a COVID test and provide negative results, while vaccinated people have been able to glide through with proof of vaccination alone. But as the Delta variant continues its rampage, some places have added new restrictions, and now, proof of vaccination alone won't be enough in certain situations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WXIA 11 Alive

5 nations added to CDC list to 'avoid travel' due to COVID-19

Five countries have been added to a growing list that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Americans should avoid traveling to due to COVID-19 even as the disease also tests hospital and ICU capacities in the U.S. The CDC is also recommending people get vaccinated before traveling to the American territories of Guam and Puerto Rico.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Curfews
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
South Africa
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Greece
Country
Netherlands
johnnyjet.com

COVID Vaccine Card Tips Travelers Should Know

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. One of the best parts about running a website and publishing travel content is developing relationships with readers and getting real-world tips from travelers like all of you. I always appreciate your feedback and stories about your experiences. Reader Martha wrote in yesterday with some feedback and tips of her own after reading this piece: The Ultimate Guide to Protecting Your CDC Vaccination Card. Here’s what she had to say:
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Which countries can I travel to if I’m not vaccinated?

Many countries across the world have introduced regulations which permit entry only to fully vaccinated travellers.However, some Britons have chosen not to accept the vaccine, while many young people are still awaiting their first jab. All adults in the UK are now eligible for vaccination, but the eight-week delay between first and second doses means that it is likely to be the end of October before everyone over the age of 18 is fully vaccinated – too late for summer holidays, in other words. A number of European countries have said that unvaccinated travellers from the UK will be welcome,...
TRAVEL
MySanAntonio

7 More "Very High-Risk" Travel Destinations, According to the CDC

On August 12, we wrote, “Where COVID-19 and travel are concerned, when one door opens, another one shuts. Or sometimes seven shut.” That was following the news that seven countries had been added onto the “very high-risk” travel destination list by the CDC. And now here we are again, less than three weeks later, writing to tell you that seven more of those doors are now also closing.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

CDC Adds More Countries, U.S. Territories to Its ‘Avoid Travel’ List

With COVID-19 cases spiking across the country, travel is slowly but surely becoming less of an option. While there are still places you can safely go, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) list of areas with a "very high" risk of transmission is growing fast. The agency is...
TRAVEL
BBC

Covid travel: Seven locations moved to Covid travel green list

Canada and Denmark are among seven countries moving to the green list in the latest changes to Covid restrictions. Thailand and Montenegro are being added to the UK government's red list - meaning they are considered to be among the highest-risk destinations. Finland, the Azores, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Lithuania are...
WORLD
Telegraph

Caribbean set for red list as travel experts warn of scramble home

Four Caribbean and African holiday destinations are at risk of UK travel bans being imposed this week, sparking a scramble by holidaymakers to return to avoid hotel quarantine, an analysis suggests. Jamaica, St Lucia, Dominica and Morocco have seen rising Covid rates that put them on course to be red-listed...
WORLD
USA TODAY

Jamaica vacation plans? CDC, State Department say avoid travel to the Caribbean island

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. State Department raised their travel alert levels for Jamaica due to the number of COVID-19 cases and other factors. The CDC on Tuesday raised Jamaica to a level 4, which signifies "very high'' COVID levels and means travelers should avoid travel to the popular Caribbean vacation destination. Those who must travel to Jamaica, the CDC travel health notice says, should be be fully vaccinated.
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

Italy has new rules for US travelers - here's what you need to know

The European Union has removed the US from its safe travel list, amid concerns over a surge in cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19. As a result, US travelers heading to Italy will have to undergo COVID-19 testing prior to arrival and, if unvaccinated, will spend at least five days self-isolating upon arrival.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

CNN

647K+
Followers
98K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy