I had no idea this was coming but it’s pretty neat! Chrome has shipped the EyeDropper API in v95 (Canary, as I write). I like how it can grab a color from anywhere on the screen, not just within the browser window. Maybe Figma can make use of it, as I’ve been frustrated in the past how you can only snag colors from the Figma working area, not anywhere on the screen.

