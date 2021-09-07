Toledo pair indicted as accomplices in city robbery
Two Toledoans who are alleged accomplices in a Northwood robbery have been indicted. Adelina Marie Cardenas, 35, was indicted Wednesday for robbery, a second-degree felony. On Sept. 21, records show she talked to Troy Glover on their cell phones for about four minutes before she walked into a Northwood hotel, met a man in the hall and then started to leave. She was in the hotel when Troy Glover pushed men into their hotel room at gunpoint and robbed them.www.sent-trib.com
