Northwood, OH

Toledo pair indicted as accomplices in city robbery

By Sentinel-Tribune Staff
sent-trib.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Toledoans who are alleged accomplices in a Northwood robbery have been indicted. Adelina Marie Cardenas, 35, was indicted Wednesday for robbery, a second-degree felony. On Sept. 21, records show she talked to Troy Glover on their cell phones for about four minutes before she walked into a Northwood hotel, met a man in the hall and then started to leave. She was in the hotel when Troy Glover pushed men into their hotel room at gunpoint and robbed them.

IN THIS ARTICLE
