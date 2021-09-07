CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

More than 3,000 Minnesotans got the COVID-19 vaccine at the State Fair

By Melissa Turtinen
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QMNFX_0bp2rzu800
Sep 7, 2021

More than 3,000 people got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Minnesota State Fair during its 12-day run.

Minnesotans who get their first jab at the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year got a $100 Visa gift card on the spot from the State of Minnesota as part of its effort to get more people vaccinated.

In the first four days of the State Fair, more than 1,000 people got the vaccine, and Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday revealed the final total, sayi 3,118 fairgoers got a free COVID-19 vaccine at the Community Vaccination Clinic and 3,042 of them claimed the $100 gift card.

Prior to this incentive, the State of Minnesota ran a $100 vaccine incentive program, which saw nearly 80,000 Minnesotans sign up for the reward after getting their first dose.

“Our mission has always been to make getting COVID-19 shots as easy and convenient as possible,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said in a statement. “The State Fair vaccination clinic was a huge success in meeting more than 3,000 people where they are to continue building broad community protection against COVID-19."

Health officials continue to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, especially with the highly contagious delta variant driving up cases in Minnesota and elsewhere.

The state has teamed up with the YMCA of the North to host a series of free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those 12 and older at YMCAs in the greater Twin Cities area. You can schedule an appointment here.

You can also walk-in or make an appointment for a free vaccine through the state's Vaccine Connector here or use the Vaccine Locator Map to find a vaccine provider that works for you.

“We need every eligible Minnesotan to roll up their sleeves and get their shot so we can have a safe, healthy fall and make our schools safer for students and teachers. Our children who cannot yet get vaccinated are relying on you," Walz said in a statement.

As of Sept. 2, 59.9% of Minnesotans (including those under 12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine) have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, data show. When only looking at those 12 and older, 70.9% of Minnesotans have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine and 66.7% have completed the vaccine series.

Comments / 6

Related
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, September 13

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 2,693 new cases and 11 newly reported deaths, including 10 deaths happening in September (one from August was reported today). The state's death toll is 7,903 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 57.8% (4,564) were...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Former state rep. out of race for GOP chair due to COVID infection

One of the candidates running to become next chair of the Minnesota GOP has apparently withdrawn due to a "persistent COVID concern." Jim Newberger, the former state representative for House District 15B who ran against Sen. Amy Klobuchar in the 2018 midterms, has apparently withdrawn from the race to replace Jennifer Carnahan, who was recently forced out of the role.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Vaccines
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
Bring Me The News

Two Minnesota horses euthanized after they were confirmed to have different diseases

Two horses in Minnesota were euthanized after they were found to be suffering from different equine diseases. According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, a horse in Itasca County was confirmed to have Eastern Equine Encephalitis, which is spread by mosquitoes. A horse in Washington County meanwhile was confirmed to have Equine Herpesvirus, which is spread between horses.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Peggy Flanagan
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy