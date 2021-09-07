More than 3,000 Minnesotans got the COVID-19 vaccine at the State Fair

Sep 7, 2021

More than 3,000 people got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Minnesota State Fair during its 12-day run.

Minnesotans who get their first jab at the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year got a $100 Visa gift card on the spot from the State of Minnesota as part of its effort to get more people vaccinated.

In the first four days of the State Fair, more than 1,000 people got the vaccine, and Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday revealed the final total, sayi 3,118 fairgoers got a free COVID-19 vaccine at the Community Vaccination Clinic and 3,042 of them claimed the $100 gift card.

Prior to this incentive, the State of Minnesota ran a $100 vaccine incentive program, which saw nearly 80,000 Minnesotans sign up for the reward after getting their first dose.

“Our mission has always been to make getting COVID-19 shots as easy and convenient as possible,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said in a statement. “The State Fair vaccination clinic was a huge success in meeting more than 3,000 people where they are to continue building broad community protection against COVID-19."

Health officials continue to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, especially with the highly contagious delta variant driving up cases in Minnesota and elsewhere.

The state has teamed up with the YMCA of the North to host a series of free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those 12 and older at YMCAs in the greater Twin Cities area. You can schedule an appointment here.

You can also walk-in or make an appointment for a free vaccine through the state's Vaccine Connector here or use the Vaccine Locator Map to find a vaccine provider that works for you.

“We need every eligible Minnesotan to roll up their sleeves and get their shot so we can have a safe, healthy fall and make our schools safer for students and teachers. Our children who cannot yet get vaccinated are relying on you," Walz said in a statement.

As of Sept. 2, 59.9% of Minnesotans (including those under 12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine) have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, data show. When only looking at those 12 and older, 70.9% of Minnesotans have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine and 66.7% have completed the vaccine series.