GROWMARK expands FFA essay contest to all 50 states

Over the summer 13 Prairiland FFA members attended the Texas FFA State Convention. Throughout the week, they participated in FFA on one of the largest scales. With over 11,000 FFA members and guests present, students were involved by serving as voting delegates, listening to state officer retiring addresses and motivational speeches, and electing the new state officer team. Guest speaker, Amberley Snyder, talked about her life and the impact FFA had on it. Students experienced a performance by country singer, William Clark Green. Jessica Francis received her state Lone Star Degree. Reese Bassano competed in the State Senior Prepared Public Speaking Contest in Ag Placement in the Animal Science Division where she was awarded 9th place.

