CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

GROWMARK expands FFA essay contest to all 50 states

By AGDAILY Reporters
agdaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past almost 30 years, GROWMARK’s annual FFA Essay Contest has been limited to only certain FFA members, most recently those high-schooler who are members in Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. This time around, that changes: GROWMARK System has expanded eligibility for the 2022 FFA Essay Contest to the entire United States.

www.agdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
hometownjournal.org

2021 HIGH SCHOOL ESSAY CONTEST

The lawyers and judges of the United States District Court, Middle District of Florida, and the members of the Jacksonville Chapter of the Federal Bar Association are pleased to announce the launch of:. THE 2021 HIGH SCHOOL ESSAY CONTEST COMMEMORATING THE 230th ANNIVERSARY OF THE RATIFICATION OF THE BILL OF...
EDUCATION
swiowanewssource.com

Atlantic team competes at State FFA Horse Judging

The Atlantic FFA Chapter placed 11th and won a Silver Medal in the annual Iowa FFA Horse Career Development Event held at Kirkwood Community College on June 8. The Atlantic FFA Chapter team included: Taylor McCreedy, Aspen Niklasen and Colton Becker. Their agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor is Eric Miller.
ATLANTIC, IA
eparisextra.com

Prairiland attends FFA State Convention

Over the summer 13 Prairiland FFA members attended the Texas FFA State Convention. Throughout the week, they participated in FFA on one of the largest scales. Over the summer 13 Prairiland FFA members attended the Texas FFA State Convention. Throughout the week, they participated in FFA on one of the largest scales. With over 11,000 FFA members and guests present, students were involved by serving as voting delegates, listening to state officer retiring addresses and motivational speeches, and electing the new state officer team. Guest speaker, Amberley Snyder, talked about her life and the impact FFA had on it. Students experienced a performance by country singer, William Clark Green. Jessica Francis received her state Lone Star Degree. Reese Bassano competed in the State Senior Prepared Public Speaking Contest in Ag Placement in the Animal Science Division where she was awarded 9th place.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
KSNB Local4

The first day of FFA showmanship kicks off at the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The first round of FFA shows kicked off on Sunday at the Nebraska State Fair, and there were hundreds of youth from all over Nebraska competing. “Last year was a little odd year with Covid and things like that, so we’re a little more normal compared to our 2019 numbers,” said Ryan Hassebrook, the superintendent of the FFA shows at the Nebraska State Fair.
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

FFA members make memories at the State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Monday was a bittersweet day for FFA livestock exhibitors. Mikeayla Samuelson of Adams Central spent some tender moments with her heifer named Reagan before entering the show arena. She's been working with his heifer for almost a year along with her other show cows -- Rocky...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffa#United States#The Growmark System#Fs#Cooperatives
Marshall County Tribune-Courier

FFA brings home state awards

The Marshall County FFA brought home multiple honors from the Kentucky State Fair held Aug. 19-29 in Louisville. Sophomore Ty Wood brought home the state championship in Auctioneering. Wood also participated in the Small Power Team competition which placed third overall. Other members of the Small Power Team were Jackson...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Lincoln Courier

Olympia FFA wins horse judging contest

Members of the Olympia FFA placed first out of 16 teams at the the Section 9 FFA Horse Judging Career Development Event (CDE) at Timber Creek Stables near Shirley, IL. There was a three-way tie for first place overall individual. Shelby Lynch, Kassidy Tackett, and Trista Davis each had a score of 199 and represented Olympia FFA. Tarah Hilt was tied for 10th place overall, Chase Ragar was 13th, and Kiara Marler placed 14th out of 64 individuals total.
SHIRLEY, IL
kiwaradio.com

Reynolds Directs $100M In Pandemic Money For Iowa Housing Projects

Statewide Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds is directing 100 million dollars in federal pandemic relief money be spent on housing projects. KCRG-TV broadcast the governor’s comments Wednesday night. Sixty-five million from this allotment will go toward tax credit programs for housing developers. Twenty million will be awarded as grants for projects in Iowa cities with fewer than 30-thousand residents that convert downtown buildings into housing units. The rest will be used to finance home repairs, to help minority homebuyers make down payments and to expand the number of homes inmates at the state prison in Newton are building.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Wake Up Wyoming

Baby of Fallen Wyoming Marine Rylee McCollum is Born

The photos above are from Jiennah Crayton's Facebook page. As of Tuesday morning at 4am these photos had been shared over 5000 times. Hundreds of well wishes had poured in. It has been almost one month since he was killed by a suicide bomber. Now fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum of Jackson’s baby has been born.
WYOMING STATE
987thebull.com

Washington State Expands Mask Mandate

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Starting next week, the state’s indoor mask mandate will be expanded to include outdoor events with 500 or more attendees, regardless of vaccination status. The new requirement takes effect on Monday. It comes just a few days after similar outdoor mask mandates took effect in the...
WASHINGTON STATE
theloganjournal.com

Logan FFA members compete, earn honors at state fair

On August 19t-20, the Logan County FFA went to Louisville to the state fair to compete in a multitude of contests. Our members put in extensive amounts of time in preparing for contests or putting in time growing crops, and we thank each and everyone of them for their time devoted to our chapter.
POLITICS
Greene County Daily World

2021 Greene County Literacy Coalition Essay Contest

User-submitted story by Armonda Riggs, Greene County Literacy Coalition Coordinator. The Greene County Literacy Coalition invites all high school seniors in the county to participate in their annual essay contest. Essays should be at least 1,000 words. Essays are due Monday Nov. 1, 2021. Essays should answer the following question....
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Independence FFA Meats Team places 4th at State Meats

On August 28th, the Independence FFA Chapter Meat Evaluation team placed 4th overall and earned a gold rating at the Iowa State FFA Meat Evaluation Career Development Event held at Iowa State University. Team members and their overall individual placings JT Thomas (12th), Katie Finnegan (13th), Izzy Johnson (16th), Lizzy Kremer (17th). The team earned a gold rating and earned 4th overall. The competition involved a problem-activity based on calculating a ground beef formulation, yield grading, and quality grading of beef carcasses, carcass ranking, and retail identification of 25 different retail cuts from beef, pork, and lamb.
IOWA STATE
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Dover FFA hosts state officers during back-to-school event

BACK TO SCHOOL BASH – The Dover FFA chapter put on a “back to school bash” Sunday, Aug. 22, that was attended by not only Dover students, but also Oklahoma FFA state officers. Those attending had a serving of hamburgers, hotdogs and desserts. Later in the evening, they had games ...
DOVER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy