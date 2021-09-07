CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Bush, Obama aides named Hofstra Presidential Fellows

Innovate Long Island
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo heavy-hitting political operatives with presidential pedigrees will share their insights and expertise with the Hofstra University community. Philip Schiliro, director of legislative affairs and special advisor to President Barack Obama, and Ari Fleischer, White House press secretary under President George W. Bush, have been appointed Senior Presidential Fellows at Hofstra’s Peter S. Kalikow Center for the Study of the American Presidency.

