Bush, Obama aides named Hofstra Presidential Fellows
Two heavy-hitting political operatives with presidential pedigrees will share their insights and expertise with the Hofstra University community. Philip Schiliro, director of legislative affairs and special advisor to President Barack Obama, and Ari Fleischer, White House press secretary under President George W. Bush, have been appointed Senior Presidential Fellows at Hofstra's Peter S. Kalikow Center for the Study of the American Presidency.
