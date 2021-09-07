CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tim McGraw Shares 'Something Like That' Duet With TikTok Singer

The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tim McGraw applauded an up-and-coming country artist for a job well done after the pair teamed up for a virtual duet of the country giant’s “Something Like That.”. Instead of marking Labor Day weekend with a Coke and some gasoline (before driving out to the county fair, of course), McGraw delivered a rendition of his 1999 song with Brandon Davis.

bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
wivr1017.com

Tim McGraw Blames Kenny Chesney For Short-Lived Job

One of Tim McGraw's early jobs when he first moved to Nashville was playing music at a hot dog place alongside fellow up-and-comers at the time Kenny Chesney and Tracy Lawrence. The job didn't last long, as Tim tells us: “One of the jobs that I had, there was a place called Houndogs Hot Dogs that was right on the corner of where the circle is now in Nashville, where the statues are. And ‘Flash’ Flanagan was the guy who owned it. So, Kenny Chesney, Tracy Lawrence and I sat with guitars on stools just playing music for people that would come up and buy hot dogs. And we lived off those hot dogs. And I think Kenny got us fired because there were clown heads on the trash cans, and our job at the end of the night when we finished singing, we were supposed to take the clown heads, run a chain through ‘em and lock ‘em up. And I think Kenny didn’t do it one night and they got stolen, and we got fired.”
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Hits The Stage In Short Shorts For CMA Summer Jam Performance

While performing at CMA Summer Jam, Carrie Underwood wore a pair of black shorts, paired with a fringed top, to belt out her hits. The biggest names in country music gather to perform at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater at the end of July 2021. The event was for CMA Summer Jam, which will air in a three-hour special on ABC at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2. Carrie Underwood was one of the stars in attendance, and she absolutely captivated the crowd with her performance. During her set, Carrie sang two of her most iconic songs, “Last Name” and “Church Bells.” She was also joined by Dwight Yoakam for duets of “Guitars Cadillacs” and “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Davis
Person
Tim Mcgraw
AL.com

Hank Williams’ grandson teams with Dolly Parton for new single

Sam Williams -- the grandson of the legendary Hank Williams and the son of Hank Jr. -- is no stranger to fame. It’s no surprise, then, that the fledgling singer-songwriter offers a major dose of star power on his debut album. Williams, 24, performs a duet with Dolly Parton on...
MUSIC
Dirt

Country Music Mandarin Kenny Chesney Asks $14 Million for Deluxe Tennessee Spread

Click here to read the full article. Every Old School country crooner with scores of number-one hits and more than 30 million albums sold around the world needs a deluxe spread in nearby proximity to Nashville to hang his ten-gallon hat and for the last dozen years Kenny Chesney has bunked down in splendid seclusion on 56 bucolic acres in Franklin, Tenn., about a half-hour’s drive south of Music City. Though some might say his salad days were a dozen or more years ago, when the Country Music Association awarded him their Entertainer of the Year Award four consecutive times, from...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duet#Something Like That#Coke
Billboard

'Bye Mom': How Facing Death Brings Life to Country Music

When Warner Music Nashville released Chris Janson's "Bye Mom" to country radio on Aug. 20, the label seemingly defied broadcasters' decades-old preference for positive, uptempo songs. Co-written as a therapeutic exercise for songwriter Brandon Kinney ("Ain't Always the Cowboy," "Drowns the Whiskey") after his mother's funeral, the exploration of a...
MUSIC
97.3 The Dawg

How Dolly Parton Saved Kenny Rogers From Passing on a Career Hit

Kenny Rogers had just about given up on "Islands in the Stream," a song known today as one of the best — if not the best — country duets of all time. The singer confessed to Taste of Country that he told songwriter Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees, "I don't even like this song anymore," before something changed his mind. You know the rest of the story. Released on Aug. 19, 1983, the song became an iconic hit, reaching the No. 1 position not only in America, but all over the world.
MUSIC
New York Post

Phil Collins-obsessed tot goes viral for ‘In the Air Tonight’ cover

He’s been waiting for this moment all his 3-year-old life. Little Isaac Kearney’s adoration for Phil Collins paid off recently when a video of him passionately lip-syncing and air-drumming along to the pop star’s 1981 hit “In the Air Tonight” went viral. “Isaac absolutely loves watching Phil Collins on YouTube,”...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Boot

LOOK: Country Stars and Their Famous Relatives

If you dig into your family tree, you could find a few monumental people in it, from pilgrims to celebrities and everything in between. And there are many country music stars who have equally famous relatives, many of whom are in the music industry as well. Of course, there are...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Wide Open Country

Walker Hayes' Family Goes Viral With 'Black Sheep' Dance

It looks like Walker Hayes and his family are quickly following along the TikTok trends, trying to get his fans to partake in every dance they can. After becoming viral for his catchy tune "Fancy Like" and its accompanying TikTok dance alongside his daughter, the singer has now shared several other videos of his family dancing along to his songs. This time around, he decided to dance to one of his older songs back from 2019, "Black Sheep."
THEATER & DANCE
Wide Open Country

Remember the Feud Involving Zac Brown, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean?

Country music artists are usually very cordial with one another and many of them are real-life friends, so it's not often that artists in the genre become embroiled in tabloid-filled feuds. However, when Zac Brown Band frontman Zac Brown made some less-than-positive comments about a song by his friend and fellow Georgia artist Luke Bryan, metaphorical punches were thrown.
CELEBRITIES
kq2.com

Tim McGraw credits his wife Faith Hill for helping him to stop drinking

Tim McGraw is getting real and raw about his past drinking. The Grammy winner shares in an essay for Esquire how his wife, Faith Hill, helped him to stop drinking years ago. "I remember a moment when I was getting out of bed and going to the liquor cabinet and taking a big shot at 8:00 in the morning and thinking, I have to wake the kids up," McGraw wrote. "I went straight to my wife and said, 'This is where I'm at.' I was scared. She just grabbed me and hugged me and changed my life."
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

Watch Tim McGraw Cover George Strait's 'You Look So Good in Love'

Tim McGraw decided to surprise his fans with an epic cover of George Strait's classic song, "You Look So Good in Love." Taking a break from his busy acting and singing schedule, McGraw posted the video clip to his Instragam performing the classic country song. The singer is seen seated on a stool while wearing jeans, a sleeveless t-shirt, and a baseball cap as he sings over an acoustic guitar.
CELEBRITIES
KBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1983, unknown singer/songwriter Kix Brooks debuted on the country charts with the song “Baby, When Your Heart Breaks Down.” The song was a failure – it only reached #73. Eight years later, Kix was #1 with his new partner Ronnie Dunn, and their first single, “Brand New Man.”
NFL
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy