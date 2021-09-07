CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

The 10 US states that are heating up fastest due to climate change

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KoF1a_0bp2qub800
  • Among the top 10 states that have heated up the most over the past two decades, 80 percent of them are on the East Coast.
  • New Jersey had the highest mean temperature increase.
  • The rising temperatures are due to climate change.

Among the top 10 states that have heated up the most over the past two decades, 80 percent of them are on the East Coast.

New Jersey, Alaska, Delaware, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Arizona and Maine have all seen the biggest increases in mean temperatures, according to a new analysis by Filter King.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

From 1901 to 2000, New Jersey had a mean temperature of 51.4 degrees Fahrenheit. From 2001 to 2021, New Jersey had a mean temperature of 53.95 degrees Fahrenheit or a nearly 5 percent increase. Nationwide, the average temperature rose by 1.5 degrees.

America’s top 10 states with the highest temperature increase in the last 20 years, as published by Filter King:

Rank

State

Mean Temperature 1901-2000 (˚F)

Mean Temperature 2001-2020 (˚F)

Temperature Change (˚F)

% Increase

1

New Jersey

51.4

53.95

2.55

4.96%

2

Alaska

26.0

28.47

2.47

9.50%

3

Delaware

54.20

56.60

2.39

4.42%

4

Rhode Island

48.60

50.97

2.37

4.87%

5

Connecticut

48.00

50.22

2.22

4.62%

6

Massachusetts

46.90

49.07

2.17

4.62%

7

Vermont

41.30

43.39

2.09

5.06%

8

New Hampshire

42.30

44.33

2.03

4.80%

9

Arizona

59.40

61.40

2.00

3.36%

10

Maine

40.10

42.08

1.98

4.94%

Most of these 10 states had about a 5-percent increase, but Alaska, known for its sea ice and Arctic winters, had a nearly 10-percent increase, with its mean temperatures being 26 degrees Fahrenheit between 1901 and 2000 and more than 28 degrees Fahrenheit during 2001 to 2021.

Alaska is also the state where the temperature warmed up the most during the winter season, by 4.08 degrees, according to Filter King.

Filter King also reported that Arizona, New Mexico and Alaska are the three states with the biggest change during the springtime, and Nevada, Delaware and Rhode Island saw the biggest changes during the summertime.

According to Filter King, the rising temperatures are due to climate change, which is being driven by the global production of more greenhouse gas emissions, such as CO2.

These gases fill the atmosphere and the heat is blocked from escaping into the aether, causing the planet to heat up.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

High temperatures in Colorado due to climate change pose major health risk

Research findings published today by scientists at National Jewish Health and the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology, show that climate change has increased ground-level ozone, a respiratory irritant that affects residents in Colorado. The higher temperatures brought on by climate change...
COLORADO STATE
ksro.com

State Funding For Climate Change Coming to Highway 37

Five million dollars have been secured to help Highway 37 endure climate change. The money comes from the newly passed state Senate Bill 170 which provides vital funding to California’s under served communities to combat climate change and it’s affects. That bill includes $5-million for environmental mitigation, marsh restoration and sea-level rise protection along Highway 37. State Senator Bill Dodd helped secure the funds along with another $3-million secured in July for design and planning of interim improvements including adding a lane between Sears Point and Vallejo to increase capacity and reduce traffic.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
saportareport.com

Protecting Affordable Homes from Climate Change

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, seven of Atlanta’s 10 hottest years have taken place in the past decade. In fact, 2019 was the warmest year since tracking began in the 1870s. The escalating heat, elevated levels of rainfall and violent storms are causing more damage to housing and community infrastructure each year. In 2020 alone, disasters across the nation caused nearly $95 billion in damage, mostly in vulnerable and marginalized communities.
ATLANTA, GA
The Hill

The Hill

336K+
Followers
36K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy