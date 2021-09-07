Negative Trials Close the Book on Once-Promising SCLC Drug
A once-hopeful antibody-drug conjugate for small cell lung cancer (SCLC) failed to demonstrate a survival benefit in two large randomized studies, and was mostly too toxic. In the phase III MERU trial, patients with extensive-stage SCLC who received rovalpituzumab tesirine (Rova-T) as maintenance therapy after first-line platinum-based chemotherapy had a median overall survival (OS) of 8.8 months, which was numerically worse than the 9.9 months for those receiving placebo, reported Melissa L. Johnson, MD, of the Sarah Cannon Research Institute in Nashville, Tennessee, and colleagues.www.medpagetoday.com
