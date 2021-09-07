CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pa. parents, lawmakers sue to stop Wolf mask mandate

By Dennis Owens
pahomepage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration’s mask mandate takes effect on Tuesday in public and private schools and daycares. Lots of parents are thrilled. Lots of parents are angry and some are going to court hoping to reverse course. A handful of parents protested Governor Wolf’s mask mandate on...

www.pahomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Parents Planning To Take Legal Action Against Governor Tom Wolf Over School Mask Mandate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some local parents are preparing to take legal action against the governor over the statewide mask mandate for schools. “This is definitely a violation of people’s constitutional rights, so now we’ve just directed our fight from the school boards to the governor of Pennsylvania,” said Victoria Klaus, a parent whose child is in the North Allegheny School District. The statewide mask mandate for schools was a sigh of relief for some parents but on the other side, some parents are outraged and plan to go to court. Klaus’ son is in the North Allegheny School District. Klaus said she and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

‘Necessary for our future’: Wolf declares mask mandate at PA schools amid local disputes and surging COVID

With COVID hospitalizations and cases rising as more students return to school buildings, masks will now be required indoors regardless of vaccination status at all Pennsylvania PreK-12 school buildings, early learning programs and child care centers. The new order by the Pennsylvania secretary of health will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Sept. 7.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNCT

Latest number of reported COVID-19 cases in PA

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Monday, August 30, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional 9,078 positive cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The department is now reporting a statewide total of positive cases at 1,297,119 and 28,214 COVID-19 related deaths, an increase of 34 since Friday. Statewide percent...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Bedford, PA
froggyweb.com

Minnesota parents group sues to force statewide school mask mandate

MINNEAPOLIS – A group of Minnesota parents has filed a lawsuit against the state and Gov. Tim Walz, seeking a statewide school mask mandate. The group, Parents Advocating for Safe Schools or PASS, consists of parents in school districts that aren’t requiring masks this year. Their argument stems from the state constitution’s provision that the state must provide students an “adequate” education.
MINNESOTA STATE
27 First News

Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Monday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that between 12 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 and 12 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13 there were 12,406 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 33 new deaths since Friday’s report. This brings the statewide total to 1,350,719 cases attributed to COVID-19 and 28,568 deaths...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wesb.com

Wolf Announces School Mask Mandate

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced this afternoon that masks will be required in all Pennsylvania schools from Kindergarten through 12th Grade starting next Tuesday. At a Press Conference this afternoon, Wolf said “[w]earing a mask in school is necessary to keep our children in the classroom and to keep COVID out of that classroom. So to that end the Department of Health is directing all early learning and child care and K-12 private and public schools across the state to require students and staff to wear masks when they’re indoors. ”
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Corman
audacy.com

PA Sen. Jake Corman: Litigation Is The Only Way To Change Wolf's Mask Mandate

PA Pres. Pro Tempore Jake Corman on Wolf’s Mask Mandate. Senator Jake Corman, President Pro Tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate, rejoins the Dom Giordano Program to discuss Governor Wolf’s surprising decision to implement a mask mandate for Pennsylvania schools. Corman explains that he and other state Republicans did not see this coming, but suspected something may happen after lawmakers were summoned back to Harrisburg. Corman explains how Wolf was able to implement such an edict, and tells what Republicans in the state can do to push back. In addition, Corman explains the roles that school boards play in the new announcement and what power they have to enforce such an edict, and gives an update on the push by Pennsylvania Republicans to secure elections.
POLITICS
Daily Local News

Pa. to reinstate mask mandate for schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Masks will be required in all Pennsylvania public and private schools, as well as child care facilities, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday, reversing course amid a statewide COVID-19 resurgence that is filling hospital beds just as students return to class. The Department of Health order will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Whtm#The Wolf Administration#The Department Of Health#Republicans
27 First News

West Middlesex parents protest new Pa. mask mandate in schools

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – All across the state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, parents and students voiced their opposition to the new school mask mandate. Locally, a group of about 12 people held signs and wore shirts outside the West Middlesex school complex. One message was, “I don’t co-parent with the government.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
audacy.com

Republicans, parents push back on Pa. school mask mandate now in effect

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) — The mask mandate for schools in Pennsylvania went into effect on Tuesday, as COVID-19 cases are up and academic years begin this week. However, there is pushback from some state Republican lawmakers and parents. The mask order, from Pennsylvania’s acting Health Secretary Allison Beam, is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy