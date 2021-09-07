Pa. parents, lawmakers sue to stop Wolf mask mandate

PA Pres. Pro Tempore Jake Corman on Wolf’s Mask Mandate. Senator Jake Corman, President Pro Tempore of the Pennsylvania Senate, rejoins the Dom Giordano Program to discuss Governor Wolf’s surprising decision to implement a mask mandate for Pennsylvania schools. Corman explains that he and other state Republicans did not see this coming, but suspected something may happen after lawmakers were summoned back to Harrisburg. Corman explains how Wolf was able to implement such an edict, and tells what Republicans in the state can do to push back. In addition, Corman explains the roles that school boards play in the new announcement and what power they have to enforce such an edict, and gives an update on the push by Pennsylvania Republicans to secure elections.

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO