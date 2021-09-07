Paris Braces for Trial of 2015 Terror Attackers

The first step to 9/11 happened 2 days before in Afghanistan on September 9, 2001. NPR described it as "a team of al-Qaida agents carried out an assassination that was the first step in their plan leading to the Sept. 11 attacks." A group of Al Qaeda suicide bombers posing as a news crew entered the house of Ahmad Shah Massoud the leader of the United Islamic Front for the Salvation of Afghanistan or Northern Alliance and detonated explosives that they had hidden on them and their equipment killing Massoud. Le Monde reported, "that killers of Afghan commander Ahmed Shah Massoud, the main opponent of the Taliban regime, assassinated by two false journalists, on the orders of Osama bin Laden, two days before September 11, 2001."

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO