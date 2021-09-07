CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Braces for Trial of 2015 Terror Attackers

Voice of America
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty people linked to the November 2015 terrorist attacks in France are going on trial in Paris Wednesday in proceedings expected to last nine months. Six defendants are being charged in absentia. Reports say five of the six are presumed dead in Iraq or Syria. Nine Islamic State terrorists, mostly...

www.voanews.com

