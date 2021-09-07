CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah tourism is still thriving during the pandemic as locals explore

By Heather Kelly
kslnewsradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — It doesn’t look like international tourism to Utah will be back in force in the near future. But a lot more Utahns are visiting our national and state parks which almost makes up for the lack of tourists from overseas. Vicki Varela, managing director of the...

kslnewsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Wisconsin

Stay With The Legends of Ghosts and Gangsters At This Wisconsin Hotel On A Hidden Island

In far northeastern Wisconsin, there’s a beautiful island resort that’s home to a wild forest, rivers, and a few legends. The Four Seasons Island Resort is located near Pembine and for more than a century, it’s been a place for people who want to get away from it all while enjoying a bit of luxury. It’s also home to some interesting stories – you can decide whether they are true while you sip a classic Wisconsin cocktail or watch the sunset over a Northwoods river. Here’s why you should make plans to stay at the Four Seasons Island Resort.
WISCONSIN STATE
kslnewsradio.com

One-year anniversary of destructive downslope Utah windstorm

SALT LAKE CITY — Today marks one year since an early-morning downslope Utah windstorm wreaked havoc in Weber, Davis, and Salt Lake Counties. Many people woke up on Sept 8, 2020, to find their power was out. As they drove into work, they noticed countless trees ripped from the ground at their roots. Closed roads made the commute a nightmare.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

100 Deadliest Days ends as six more die on Utah roads

The 100 Deadliest Days on Utah roads came to a finish, claiming the lives of six motorists. Utah Highway Patrol reported four people died this Labor Day weekend on Utah’s highways. Two others died on city streets. It started Friday evening when a 40-year-old man died in Ogden. Police said...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Bryce Canyon, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
kslnewsradio.com

Fire restrictions still in place for most of northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Fire restrictions remain in place for much of northern Utah. As the Labor Day weekend progresses, however, many of those restrictions have been lifted in the central and southern parts of Utah. According to utahfireinfo.gov, campfires are restricted in the northern portion of the state. Cache,...
UTAH STATE
University of Denver Clarion

Stop coming to Hawai’i: Over-tourism during a pandemic

Despite escalating COVID-19 positivity rates from breakthrough cases and the variants, as well as stagnation in vaccine numbers, an alarming number of tourists have flooded Hawai’i and strained its people, land, and resources this summer. It is a continuation of America’s history of wrongfully occupying the islands, showing us that we are not as far into the ‘post-colonial era’ as one may think.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Utah County Has a Great Stop for the NHMU’s Explorer Corps

TIMPANOGOS CAVE NATIONAL MONUMENT — The Natural History Museum of Utah’s Explorer Corps program is winding down for the summer, but Beth Mitchell from the museum couldn’t be happier with its success. “We kicked off right before Memorial Day,” she says “And now we are in the final two weeks...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Tourism#Pandemic#Vandalism#Utahns#Dave Dujanovick#Zion National Parks#Capitol Reed
KITV.com

Pumpkin patch on Maui thriving during pandemic

For details on hours of operation, location and more visit https://kulacountryfarmsmaui.com. Chauncey, welcome to the show. It looks beautiful behind you. And this is very exciting news. Chauncey:. I’m doing well. Malika:. My children are very excited to hear that pumpkin patch is going to be on again this year....
AGRICULTURE
Imperial Valley Press Online

Amid pandemic, pulque business thrives

MEXICALI — For half a year, Joram Pineda and his family have kept a small light of business hope burning that has resulted in success. After the pandemic affected his work as a construction supervisor in the United States, the Puebla native found himself in the need to start a new business that would allow his family to recover part of the income lost to the coronavirus. Eventually, the family dedicated itself to recycling metals and even selling food made from Puebla recipes.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kslnewsradio.com

Utah State Fair has something for everybody

SALT LAKE CITY — One of the greatest traditions in the state of Utah is the Utah State Fair. The 2021 Utah State Fair opened Thursday to fair-goers from all-walks of life. It will run through Sept. 19. Rodeo. One of the biggest of the attractions of the fair is...
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Exploring Ghost Towns Royal & Cisco near Moab, Utah

In the frontier days of the American West, industries rose and fell in arcs spanning just a few decades, sometimes launching communities that endured, and sometimes sprouting small towns and settlements that faded quickly away, leaving only scattered remnants. Many lonely corners of Utah harbor sites of these former communities. Royal and Cisco are two such decrepit and forgotten towns.
UTAH STATE
303magazine.com

Explore Utah’s Wild West at This Bucket List Adventure Resort

Amangiri in southern Utah is the ideal destination for those looking to push the boundaries of adventure travel, luxury and relaxation, all while discovering an ancient landscape. Located along the Arizona and Utah borders, this luxury resort stages itself between the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and the Vermillion Cliffs National Monument, near Lake Powell. While not the shortest drive from Denver at nearly an 11-hour trip, this is a once-in-a-lifetime destination that will exceed all your wildest expectations.
UTAH STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Tourism surges in Georgia despite pandemic

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Georgia’s travel industry made a huge comeback this year, despite the pandemic, according to state officials, making for one of the few upbeat economic stories from the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. Over much of the past year, beach houses and condos booked quickly and...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Illini

Local Mormons sustain a new mission: recruitment during pandemic

Before the pandemic’s onset, many households in both America and around the world would receive a knock on their door, to be met with two young men in clean shirts and name tags, not here to sell candles or insurance, but rather spread the word of Jesus Christ. The Church...
URBANA, IL
cntraveller.com

A road trip through the American southwest

The forecast was not promising. The sweeping New Mexican skies appeared clear and ribbons of cerulean, violet and indigo created an ombré horizon as the sun receded behind the West Mesa and the Rio Grande. But the clouds would soon roll in. Outside the main house at Los Poblanos, a 19th-century farm and inn on the edge of Albuquerque, an orange tabby curled up on a bench, an outdoor fire-pit was lit, a bottle of wine opened. There would be no stargazing this evening. Of course, it was always a risk that my entire quest – to trek across the high desert of the American Southwest and into the mountains of Utah – could be thwarted by something as evanescent as the clouds. I flicked around an atmosphere-predicting app on my phone to see what the following evening might bring. Again, it augured obscurity.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy