Shania Twain Is Gearing Up For A 'Reunion Like No Other' At Vegas Residency

 7 days ago
Shania Twain is promising a “reunion like no other” at her upcoming residency in Las Vegas. The iconic 1990s country singer announced her “Let’s Go! The Las Vegas Residency” earlier this year. The 14-show series kicks off from December 2 through December 12, and picks up again from February 11 through February 26. The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” artist took to Instagram with a performance photo in Las Vegas, aiming to “ROCK! THIS! COUNTRY!” at the upcoming residency. Find more info here.

The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

