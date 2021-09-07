Shania Twain Is Gearing Up For A 'Reunion Like No Other' At Vegas Residency

Kelsea Ballerini knows how to look graceful even after a stage trip. On Tuesday (September 7), the country singer, 27, made light of her recent show in St. Louis, Milwaukee when she shared a TikTok of the incident to her 2.5 million followers on Instagram. In the footage, Ballerini is seen strutting down her illuminating stage stairs, before tripping on a ledge and finding her balance by waving her arms in the air. The post then quickly transitions to footage of an inflatable standing balloon waving in the parking lot of a Honda dealership. "Indianapolis you’re up next," she captioned the clip, alongside the red dancing emoji.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO