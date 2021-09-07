Shania Twain Is Gearing Up For A 'Reunion Like No Other' At Vegas Residency
Shania Twain is promising a “reunion like no other” at her upcoming residency in Las Vegas. The iconic 1990s country singer announced her “Let’s Go! The Las Vegas Residency” earlier this year. The 14-show series kicks off from December 2 through December 12, and picks up again from February 11 through February 26. The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” artist took to Instagram with a performance photo in Las Vegas, aiming to “ROCK! THIS! COUNTRY!” at the upcoming residency. Find more info here.bobbybones.iheart.com
Comments / 0