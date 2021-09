According to WMTW, human remains have been found near I-295 in Falmouth. The remains were discovered yesterday (September 12th), but the tide prevented their recovery. According to law enforcement, the death did not appear suspicious. However, the remains will be taken to Augusta for an autopsy. They also gave no indication of the deceased's gender or how long the remains had been at that location.

FALMOUTH, ME ・ 19 HOURS AGO