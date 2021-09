Children now make up over a quarter of the country’s weekly COVID-19 cases, according to data released this week by the American Academy of Pediatrics. As of Sept. 2, over 5 million children had tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, representing 15.1% of all cases, the AAP said. About 252,000 new cases were added last week, marking the largest number of child cases since the pandemic began.

