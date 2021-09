(The Center Square ) – Due to a number of reasons including this year drought conditions, water supply is becoming a major concern in western Kansas. Agriculture-heavy western Kansas is substantially supported by the Ogallala Aquifer, one of the world's largest aquifers. But water-intensive crops and farming are putting incredible pressure on it. Groundwater levels in the Ogallala have been on the decline ever since irrigation began. The state water plan warns that if irrigation and pumping continue at this rate, some regions may see themselves out of water in as little as 20 years.

