Following a family tragedy in 2014, Luke Bryan took in his nieces and nephews, and he is also the proud dad of two children of his own. Luke Bryan married his college sweetheart, Caroline Boyer, in 2006. The two met seven years prior when they were both students at Georgia Southern University. Luke was a senior when Caroline was a freshman, and they hit it off while out at a bar one night. Although they wound up breaking up, they reconnected five years later when Luke was playing a show in their college town, and Caroline was also around.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO