Andrew Jannakos Drops a Stunning Acoustic Cover of ‘The Dance’ [Exclusive Premiere]

By Billy Dukes
106.3 Cowboy Country
106.3 Cowboy Country
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Andrew Jannokos' version of "The Dance" by Garth Brooks is as earnest as the original. The "Gone Too Soon" singer's acoustic cover video — premiering exclusively on Taste of Country and The Boot on Tuesday (Sept. 7) — shows the one-time TikTok star's ability to tell stories beyond his own.

ABOUT

106.3 Cowboy Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

