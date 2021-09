Tesfaye Hagos usually rings in the Ethiopian New Year by buying embroidered cotton dresses for his wife and young daughters, slaughtering a goat and inviting friends around for a feast. But not this time. With war raging in the country's north and ethnic Tigrayans like himself fearing arbitrary arrest, Tesfaye plans to keep his head down during Saturday's holiday. "The new year is coming, but it's far from my mind," he told AFP. "I'm just going to stay at home and pray for peace." Africa's second most populous country adheres to a unique 13-month calendar that begins in September and runs seven to eight years behind the Gregorian version. Saturday will mark the first day of 2014 for Ethiopians.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO