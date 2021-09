Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday signed into law sweeping GOP-led bail legislation that requires people accused of violent crimes to put up cash to get out of Texas jails. Senate Bill 6 was passed by the Texas Legislature last month, after Abbott declared changes to the state’s bail system an emergency at the beginning of the state’s regular legislative session that began in January. At a summit in Houston, Abbott said the bail bill, named after a slain state trooper, was one he would have called lawmakers back for continuous special legislative sessions until they passed it.

