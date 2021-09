SMITHFIELD – Nonprofit Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island is joining the the list of workplaces and health insurance providers in the Ocean State that have required their employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Peter Marino, president and CEO of the organization, told Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island employees that they will have until Oct. 1 to get at least partially vaccinated, or lose their jobs. Employees need to demonstrate proof of full vaccination by mid-November, the nonprofit said.

