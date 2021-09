Screengrab from Jason Isbell's interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci. Just two weeks before it was set to start, DelFest had to cancel its plans for a 2021 festival in Maryland. A social media post signed by Rob and Robbie McCoury on behalf of the festival and family cited concerns about high COVID-19 infection rates and low vaccination rates in the area, but also went into detail about how those factors were causing a labor shortage among the festival’s vendors that ultimately couldn’t be surmounted. The next DelFest will take place Memorial Day Weekend 2022. Read more in the festival’s social media announcement.

