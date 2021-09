Massachusetts was named the most vaccinated state in the United States, in terms of not only COVID-19, but other immunizing shots in a new WalletHub study. “Vaccinations are some of the most valuable contributions to modern medicine. They have drastically reduced the prevalence of certain diseases, including polio, tetanus, measles and chicken pox. One disease, smallpox, has even been eradicated completely, with no natural cases since 1977. Most recently, we’ve developed a vaccine for COVID-19, which has drastically cut down cases and allowed the country to reopen,” the website read.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO