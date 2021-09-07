CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rain/storms today, clearing late week

By Kylee Miller
FOX Carolina
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStormy weather lasts today, but clearing to sunny skies and hotter temperatures late this week and into the weekend. We break down your forecast below. Today will feature scattered rain and storms as a frontal boundary moves through. Some dry time is still expected this afternoon as highs reach the lower to middle 80s across the region. Any storms that due spark could go strong to severe, with frequent lightning and gusty winds being the primary threats. Showers and storms will linger into the day tomorrow with highs again reaching the lower to middle 80s. The sky clears Thursday night and gets a fall-like chill, reaching the 50s and low 60s overnight.

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Nicholas Brings Flooding Rain To Texas, Reaches Maryland Late Week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Tropical Storm Nicholas is strengthening as it moves towards Texas and Louisiana. There's a tropical storm warning posted for coastal Texas in advance of Nicholas. There's also a risk of flash flooding for coastal Texas through Tuesday night with 5-10" of rainfall expected. Eventually the leftover moisture...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS42.com

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Nicholas will spread heavy rain from Texas to Alabama this week

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Nicholas is getting better organized as it moves closer to the central Texas Coast. The center circulation has been jumping around, and this is making it difficult to pinpoint landfall and the forecast track timing. Right now, Nicholas is expected to make landfall this evening near Port O’Connor, TX as a strong tropical storm or possible Cat. 1 hurricane. It is battling winds shear, so it will not get too strong.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Carolina

Summertime heat, rain chances increasing

Happy Tuesday! We hope you have been enjoying the sunshine this week. While we have fairly nice weather today, tomorrow brings more rain and storms with increasing chances later this week due to moisture from Nicholas. We break down the forecast below. Expect a sticky, humid feel to the air...
ENVIRONMENT
WHNT-TV

‘Nicholas’ enhances rain and storms over Alabama this week

Tropical Storm Nicholas slowly drifts northward from the western Gulf into southeastern Texas overnight into Tuesday: producing tremendous rainfall (some 20″+ possible) and up to 5′ of storm surge on the coastline. Steering currents are relatively weak for the next few days, and that prevents fast-paced movement to the northeast....
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WXYZ

Metro Detroit Forecast: Severe storm risk late today

(WXYZ) — Tuesday: A line of severe storms possible between 5pm-11pm as a cold front passes. Otherwise, morning fog. Hot, humid and breezy afternoon with a slight chance of a shower or storm after 11 a.m. Highs in the upper 80s. Tonight: Storms ending before midnight. Wind shifts out of...
ENVIRONMENT
kxnet.com

Rain & storms today with a midweek temperature spike

Today: Showers and thunderstorms are likely to move through much of southern ND. Around a trace to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible. More under a thunderstorm. Highs will return to the 60s and 70s with the wind shifting to become NW behind the rain and it will stay around 5-15 MPH.
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

Tracking mid-week storms and late week heat

Today: Most of the central and eastern regions of the United States will see a haze today due to continuous upper air smoke from the wildfires out west. Our high today increase to 90 degrees with mostly clear skies. Tonight: Winds continue out of the southwest this evening leading to...
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormy Weather
FOX Carolina

Hot temps and rain in middle of the week

Kylee Miller says we can expect hot temperatures and rain the middle of the week. Happy Monday! We hope you enjoyed the beautiful weekend and we welcome you to the start of t…
ENVIRONMENT
Channel 6000

Rain is in the forecast, but not today

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Time is ticking away on summer. Although we don’t want to admit it, we are nearing the end of the summer temperatures around here. In fact, it may have already occurred. Our recent weather pattern certainly is expressing that. With cooler overall temperatures, all we need to do is add the rain, then we can call it fall. Rain is not in the forecast today, but we can’t escape the clouds. It’s the nature of our situation out here in the Pacific Northwest. When the northwest flow is around, it carries some moisture in around the Columbia river. Similar to our Sunday, those clouds should dissipate by afternoon. Expect to finish the evening with blue sky and sun.
PORTLAND, OR
WISH-TV

Tracking Tuesday’s rain and storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a warm and dry start to the week, we are tracking the return of rain and storm chances for our Tuesday. Some of the storms on Tuesday could be strong to severe. Monday night: Skies will become partly cloudy ahead of what will be a warm...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KELOLAND TV

Rain Developing Today: Storm Center Update- Monday AM, September 13th

Good morning! Showers and thunderstorms are developing this morning across much of western and central KELOLAND. Some of these thunderstorms have been locally strong. We have a marginal risk of severe weather across central and eastern KELOLAND. Hail is the main threat this afternoon. Futurecast shows the increase in thunderstorms...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
NBC4 Columbus

Warm start to the week, rain & storms bring changes to Columbus area

Tuesday: Clouds increase, few pop-ups late, high 87. It has been a very warm day today with hazy (smoky) skies outside. Temps will slowly fall into the 70s this evening and into the mid to upper 60s overnight with partly cloudy skies. We will see temps remain about 10 degrees above normal to start the day and will remain about 10 above during the day on Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
KTAL

Tropical Storm Nicholas will bring rain and breezy weather today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tropical Storm Nicholas will pass south of the ArkLaTex today and tomorrow, bring rain, breezy weather, but the overall impacts are expected to be low in most areas. Nicholas is forecast to continue a slow northeast movement towards the ArkLaTex today, with the center of the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
FOX Carolina

Summertime heat, rain chances increasing

Happy Tuesday! We hope you have been enjoying the sunshine this week. While we have fairly nice weather today, tomorrow brings more rain and storms with increasing chances later this week due to moisture from Nicholas. We break down the forecast below. Expect a sticky, humid feel to the air...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy