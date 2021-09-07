Rain/storms today, clearing late week
Stormy weather lasts today, but clearing to sunny skies and hotter temperatures late this week and into the weekend. We break down your forecast below. Today will feature scattered rain and storms as a frontal boundary moves through. Some dry time is still expected this afternoon as highs reach the lower to middle 80s across the region. Any storms that due spark could go strong to severe, with frequent lightning and gusty winds being the primary threats. Showers and storms will linger into the day tomorrow with highs again reaching the lower to middle 80s. The sky clears Thursday night and gets a fall-like chill, reaching the 50s and low 60s overnight.www.foxcarolina.com
