Rain/storms today, clearing late week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Time is ticking away on summer. Although we don’t want to admit it, we are nearing the end of the summer temperatures around here. In fact, it may have already occurred. Our recent weather pattern certainly is expressing that. With cooler overall temperatures, all we need to do is add the rain, then we can call it fall. Rain is not in the forecast today, but we can’t escape the clouds. It’s the nature of our situation out here in the Pacific Northwest. When the northwest flow is around, it carries some moisture in around the Columbia river. Similar to our Sunday, those clouds should dissipate by afternoon. Expect to finish the evening with blue sky and sun.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO