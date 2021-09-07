CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac Jones solicited help from his girlfriend to learn Patriots playbook

By Steve DelVecchio
 6 days ago
Mac Jones learned the New England Patriots’ playbook quickly enough to be named the team’s starting quarterback, and the rookie says his girlfriend had a role in that. Jones was asked during a Tuesday appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria Show” if he was surprised to win the starting QB job. He said he wasn’t because of how much work he put into it, which led to a discussion about learning the playbook. Jones described himself as a “visual learner” and said he solicited help from his girlfriend, Sophie Scott.

