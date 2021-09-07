Clinging to Its Founding Spirit, Hopscotch Music Festival Makes a Cautious Return to Raleigh This Week

As so many of you grapple with the changes that come with a new academic year, we here at INDY Week are experiencing something of a season of change of our own. August was the last month that our longtime publisher, Susan Harper, had a professional affiliation with the INDY. She left her full-time position as publisher, after 25 years, at the end of May and has been working for us in a part-time role during our transition. Susan has helped us shore up so many of the tasks that keep the paper running; at first, I wasn’t sure what we would do without her inestimable energy, work ethic, and institutional knowledge, but now, I am confident that we are in a good position to move forward with our new publishers, John Hurld and MaryAnn Kearns, and a new chief financial officer handling the many, many tasks for which Susan was long responsible. We are so grateful for Susan’s help these past three months as she worked another full-time job, and for all the hard (surely sometimes maddening) work she put into the INDY for so long.

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO