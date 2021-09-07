CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinging to Its Founding Spirit, Hopscotch Music Festival Makes a Cautious Return to Raleigh This Week

By Jordan Lawrence
 6 days ago
Read up on the INDY's 2021 Hopscotch picks here. Throwing a music festival is as much about small details as booking cool acts. Right now, those details are proving to be difficult. Nathan Price—director of the Hopscotch Music Festival, which returns to downtown Raleigh this week after losing last year...

