Guitar great Steve Vai will be hitting the road in early 2022 and he's getting the most out of the run with a whopping 54 dates booked to kick off the year. The "Inviolate World Tour" will kick off Jan. 27 at the House of Blues in Las Vegas with Vai covering the U.S. before circling back home to an April 2 finale at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

MUSIC ・ 10 HOURS AGO