DNA supercoiling is an important contributor to the control of gene expression, and not just collateral damage that cells have to solve. The (when stretched) two-meter-long DNA molecule in each human cell is continuously being unpacked and packed again to enable the expression of genetic information. When genes must be accessed for transcription, the DNA double helix unwinds and the strands separate from each other so that all the elements needed for gene expression can access the relevant DNA region. This process results in the accumulation of DNA supercoiling that needs to be resolved. A study recently published by Felipe Cortés, Head of the Topology and DNA Breaks Group at the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO), and the members of his team, in cooperation with Silvia Jimeno González, Professor at the University of Seville and Head of the Transcription and mRNA Processing Group at the Centro Andaluz de Biología Molecular y Medicina Regenerativa (CABIMER), reveals that DNA supercoiling is involved in regulating gene expression rather than just being collateral damage that must be fixed, as was previously believed. The results of the study were published in Cell Reports.

