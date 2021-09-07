CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Orchestra announces proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required at Severance Hall concerts

WKYC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — The Cleveland Orchestra has announced an updated health and safety policy that will require all audiences ages 12 and over to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The updated policies will apply to all guests at all concerts and events at Severance Hall beginning Wednesday, September 15. Starting on that day, everyone coming to Severance Hall to attend concerts or events will also be required to wear a mask.

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Vaccines
Local
Ohio Government
Cleveland, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Health
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
The Associated Press

Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases among inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that he tested negative for COVID-19. The announcement came in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, receiving his second shot in April.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severance Hall#Pcr Test#Covid 19#The Ticket Office#Music#President Ceo#The Cleveland Clinic#The Cleveland Orchestra

Comments / 0

Community Policy