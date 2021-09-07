Cleveland Orchestra announces proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required at Severance Hall concerts
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Orchestra has announced an updated health and safety policy that will require all audiences ages 12 and over to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The updated policies will apply to all guests at all concerts and events at Severance Hall beginning Wednesday, September 15. Starting on that day, everyone coming to Severance Hall to attend concerts or events will also be required to wear a mask.www.wkyc.com
