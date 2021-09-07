CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Ruff Review: Canine Cottages Is Hiring Dogs to Test Out Their Pet-Friendly Vacation Rentals

By Ellen Gutoskey
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The frequency of “No Pets Allowed” messages on hotel websites and rental listings can make it difficult to plan a pet-friendly getaway. If you’re setting your sights on a trip to England, Scotland, or Wales, UK-based Canine Cottages can help: All their cottage rentals welcome dogs. To ensure that dogs...

www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

Overlooked Shelter Dog Wonders Why No One Wants To Take Her Home

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, my name is Madelynn and I'm 6 years old. They say I'm a Shar-lei/Retriever mix. For some reason, at the VHS, I keep getting overlooked. I'm not sure why because I'm a great dog who has a beautiful brindle coat and a fun spotted tongue. I love to run and play. Oh, and, I lived with cats and I do okay with other dogs, too. I really like car rides and walks too. My adoption fee is $150 and it comes with all the stuff.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
koamnewsnow.com

Meet the least obedient dog breeds

When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Training quality and duration, environmental factors, and the individual puppy personalities are all major contributors—but how much can a dog's breed and genetic makeup come into play?. In 1994, neuropsychological researcher Stanley Coren sought to compile...
PETS
parentherald.com

6 Dog Breeds That Are Perfect For Kids

Dogs make excellent friends for children. They're not just fun to play with but having a pet can teach your children to be more responsible. In addition, dogs provide excellent companionship, and if you have an only child, a dog is a perfect pet to help them feel less lonely. There are various variables to consider while selecting a dog for your family. The age group of your kids will largely determine this option since you must also consider your child's well-being. What breed you choose for your family will also be influenced by your lifestyle. For example, some breeds are known for their high energy levels, while others are known for being protective of children. Playfulness is also taken into account. Finally, remember that whatever breed you choose, you'll have to train both your dog and your kids about how to interact with each other to ensure your children's safety. To help you narrow down your options, we've selected six dog breeds that are ideal for kids.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Vacation Rentals#Ruff Review#Canine Critic#Canine Cottages#Chihuahua#Anatolian
Only In Virginia

Dog & Oyster Vineyard Is A Pet-Friendly Winery With Some Of The Best Wine, Oysters, And Views In Virginia

It doesn’t get much better than a beautiful local Virginia vineyard. And yet, the Dog & Oyster Vineyard seems to take the cake because it qualifies as such while also being pet-friendly. Just imagine taking your four-legged friend out for a beautiful day of relaxing on the vineyard with delicious food and wine. And did we mention the fresh oysters you can sample while you’re there? Here’s more on why you’ll be positively impressed by your experience at the Dog & Oyster Vineyard.
VIRGINIA STATE
Parade

25 Calm Dog Breeds That Make the Best Couch Potato Companions

When deciding which pup is best for you, there’s a lot to consider. Are you looking for a jogging partner, or a pooch who can play fetch until the sun goes down? How about a mellow, easygoing dog that loves an afternoon nap?. Folks looking for a laid-back, calm pup...
PETS
purewow.com

What You Need to Know to Choose the Best Dog DNA Test for Your Pet

Spending on pets is zooming upward and we're not just talking the essentials (like puppy supplies), aesthetics (such as a perfect dog bed) and last but certainly not least seasonal must-haves (duh, an absolute most fabulous Halloween costume). We want to really understand and care for our pups, and to do that, we're turning to home kits that analyze saliva to report on dog lineage, health and even personality. What's the best dog DNA test for your pet? Here's an overview.
PETS
katzenworld.co.uk

Clean Those Canines! Pet Teeth Health

How to properly look after your pet’s pearly whites. For humans, brushing our teeth and taking care of our pearly whites is simply second nature – but many of us don’t know we should be doing the same for our furry friends, too. PDSA Vet Nurse Nina Downing says: “Dental...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Pets
indianola-ia.com

Plan a Pet-Friendly Getaway

(Family Features) For pet parents, traveling can be tricky, from finding a reliable pet sitter to worrying about your pet’s separation anxiety while you’re gone. To help alleviate some stress, consider a popular alternative: bringing your pet along for the journey.
PETS
BBC

Covid-19: Pet dog in Jersey tested positive for virus

A pet dog in Jersey became infected with the virus that causes Covid-19. The dog died of other causes in early July, but samples taken afterwards tested positive for coronavirus, Jersey's government said. The pet is suspected to have caught the infection from someone in the household with Covid-19. There...
PETS
One Green Planet

The Sad Life of Dogs in Laboratories – and What You Can Do to Stop It

Dogs are loving and loyal companions, and to most people, they’re considered part of the family. As consumers, we spend billions on our pets annually, feeding them the best food we can afford, spoiling them with treats, and buying them way too many presents. We even find ways to take them with us when we go on vacation. We’d do anything for them, including doing everything in our power to protect our best friends from harm.
PETS
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Dog-Friendly Vacaville – Bring Your Pet For a Visit

The travel website Visit Vacaville wants everyone to know that the town is exceptionally dog-friendly, so if you are planning a visit to the area, be sure to bring your pet. Many businesses throughout the city display a paw sticker, which lets visitors know that the shop or restaurant welcomes furry friends. We have listed below a few dog-friendly Vacaville businesses that are noted to be particularly hospitable to pets and their owners.
VACAVILLE, CA
The Georgia Sun

How pet-friendly are rental properties in Georgia?

67% of US households (around 85 million families) own a pet, and 43 million houses are occupied by renters. So, what if you need to relocate with your furry friend?. New research from All About Cats has revealed the best states (& worst) and cities in the USA to find a pet-friendly rental property – Georgia has made the top 10, with 47.0% of properties allowing pets!
GEORGIA STATE
leisuregrouptravel.com

How to Care For Your Pet When on Vacation

Are you a new pet owner that’s nervous about leaving your pet alone for the first time? Explore how to care for your pet when on vacation. The most significant deciding factor when choosing a kennel is if you have a cat or dog. If you have a cat, you will want to find a kennel where the cat won’t interact with other cats. Unless the cats already know each other, forcing them to mingle in this way could expose your pet to opportunities to fight or mate. Instead, you’ll want your cat to have a large private room where they can move around safely.
PETS
American Veterinary Medical Association

Pet-friendly rental housing comes with restrictions, hard to find

More than 25 million pet owners are renters in the U.S., according to the Pet-Inclusive Housing Report. Steven Feldman, executive director of the Human Animal Bond Research Institute, spoke during the session “Some Dogs Allowed: A Comprehensive Look at Pet-Friendly Rental Housing in America” on July 30 during AVMA Virtual Convention 2021. Feldman discussed the role of the veterinary community in supporting pet owners who are renters and data from the report.
PETS
Herald Community Newspapers

A dog’s tale: the view from inside the canine carry-on

I can’t stretch out, I can hardy breathe, but even inside this dog carrier, the air is better than the smoke out in Lake Tahoe. As the family pet, I went along on the summer vacation out West. Think of me as your four-legged eyewitness to one family’s encounter with environmental disaster.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Spend a day out with your pup in this pet-friendly city

Going out for a walk with your dog is a time when you can spend some quality time with your pet. While most places are human-only establishments, there are places where you, and your pup, can sit down and relax in the shade. Ferndale is already known for its restaurants and bars, but did you know many of them are pet-friendly? Kila Peeples took her dog, Hank, to the city to check out some of the cool places that have an open doggie door. They checked out three places in particular, Maestro’s Dog Haus, Shiffer Park, and Urbanrest Brewing Company.
FERNDALE, MI
bringfido.com

New Dog Parks and Pet-Friendly Attractions: September 2021

September is the start of the school year for many, but schools aren’t the only places to open their doors this month. From rooftop dog parks to a cidery and brewery combo where you can spend quality time with your best friend, these new pet-friendly attractions deserve extra credit. The...
PETS
cw35.com

Military family adopts two pups who had 'ruff' start in life from SA Pets Alive!

SAN ANTONIO - A military family searching for a companion for their elderly dog adopted not one, but two lucky pups who had a 'ruff' start in life from San Antonio Pets Alive!. The couple was searching for a buddy for their 15-year-old Chihuahua Terrier mix and decided to bring home Luigi, who had been found in a dumpster with his siblings and rescued by SA Pets Alive! The couple noticed that their senior doggy was having some trouble keeping up with him, so they decided they had more than enough room and love in their home to bring home another.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com/section/shopping

Comments / 0

Community Policy