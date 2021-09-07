CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good news at the weekend box office and a holiday movie preview

By Nicea DeGering
ABC 4
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Good Things Utah this morning – Big money at the box office, Hollywood’s newest superhero is saving the day on-screen — and off. The Marvel epic Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings rang up an estimated $71.4 million at U.S. theaters between Friday and Sunday, according to tracking website Box Office Mojo. Disney, the film’s distributor, expects Shang-Chi to sell another $12.1 million in tickets on Monday. But the film has already more than doubled the previous $30.6 million record for the full Labor Day weekend, including Monday, set by the horror flick Halloween in 2007.

