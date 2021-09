AMES, Iowa — Iowa State and Iowa will face off in Saturday’s Cy-Hawk Showdown as the No. 9 and No. 10 ranked college football teams in the nation. Iowa State University dropped from No. 7 to No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll after struggling against Northern Iowa before beating the Panthers 16-10. Iowa shot up from No. 18 to No. 10 after shellacking then-No. 17 Indiana 34-6.