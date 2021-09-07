CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Lake Champlain Chamber announces key staff changes

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lake Champlain Chamber has announced recent staff changes that further the Chamber’s mission of providing economic opportunity for all Vermonters. Alex Bunten has been hired as the Leadership and Talent Manager at the Chamber. Originally from Vermont, Bunten spent over a decade studying and working across Europe. He has extensive international experience and a background in communications, public relations, and education. Prior to accepting this role, Bunten worked as a project manager at the Burlington Business Association.

