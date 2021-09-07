CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Wrestling Legend And ROH Star Join The Lineup For The Upcoming Chris Jericho Cruise

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 6 days ago

Jazz, World Famous CB, and Chris Jericho's own KISS cover band are all setting sail as part of the upcoming Rock N’ Rager at Sea being put on by the former AEW Champion. The latest talent lineup additions for the cruise setting sail later next month see the former WWE Women's Champion and Ring of Honor mainstay join new musical acts, including Chris Jericho’s Kiss cover band, Kuarantine.

www.fightful.com

Chris Jericho
Chris Rock
Community Policy