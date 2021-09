2020 was an inflection point for digital transformation. Almost overnight, work, shopping, life itself transitioned to the digital realm. Brands and businesses had to adapt and pivot quickly, embracing social and online commerce and other new channels. Website performance became a key differentiator as online demand and traffic soared. Delivery slots for the bigger retailers became gold dust and consumers turned to alternative sources for some of the fundamentals such as the weekly grocery shop. Businesses small and large had to step up to the demand.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO