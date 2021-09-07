CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario G1 Driver Caught Speeding Down The 404 & Was Going As Fast As A High-Speed Train

By Patrick John Gilson
Narcity
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Ontario G1 driver was recently busted going around 100 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 404, and they ended up paying for it. According to the OPP Highway Safety Division, the driver was charged with Stunt Driving alongside other Class G1 Licence offences including a 7-day licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.

